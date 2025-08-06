Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 252.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 3.3%

NVO opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $139.74. The firm has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Dbs Bank cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.