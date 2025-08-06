Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. Robert Half has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Robert Half by 21.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 1,912.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 160,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 152,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

