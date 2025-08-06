Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

