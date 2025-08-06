Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in McKesson were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $709.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $716.27 and its 200 day moving average is $677.85. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.17.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. This represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

