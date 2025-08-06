Reviewing DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS) & Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY)

DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) and Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of DigiAsia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Remitly Global shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of DigiAsia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Remitly Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

DigiAsia has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remitly Global has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigiAsia 0 0 0 0 0.00 Remitly Global 0 1 8 0 2.89

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DigiAsia and Remitly Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Remitly Global has a consensus price target of $28.8750, suggesting a potential upside of 76.82%. Given Remitly Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Remitly Global is more favorable than DigiAsia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigiAsia and Remitly Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigiAsia N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A Remitly Global $1.26 billion 2.63 -$36.98 million ($0.03) -544.33

DigiAsia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Remitly Global.

Profitability

This table compares DigiAsia and Remitly Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigiAsia N/A N/A N/A Remitly Global -0.34% -0.70% -0.45%

Summary

DigiAsia beats Remitly Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigiAsia

DigiAsia Corp. operates as a financial technology frim. The company was founded by Alexander Steven Rusli on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

