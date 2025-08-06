Reviewing Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) & TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) and TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and TherapeuticsMD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 2 1 3.33 TherapeuticsMD 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 492.59%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than TherapeuticsMD.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -209.63% -141.09% TherapeuticsMD -114.07% -7.86% -5.46%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and TherapeuticsMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TherapeuticsMD has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of TherapeuticsMD shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of TherapeuticsMD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and TherapeuticsMD”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.77 million ($0.34) -3.97 TherapeuticsMD $1.76 million 7.23 -$2.18 million N/A N/A

TherapeuticsMD has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiol Therapeutics.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats TherapeuticsMD on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics



Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis. The company is also developing CRD-38 injection for subcutaneous administration that is in preclinical development for the treatment of heart failure. It has a license agreement with Meros. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About TherapeuticsMD



TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

