Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:CNR Q4 Earnings

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.
CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$155.79.
Canadian National Railway Stock Performance
CNR opened at C$129.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$127.60 and a 1-year high of C$164.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$139.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.54%.
Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway
In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$130.96 per share, with a total value of C$199,065.28. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$131.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$998,624.04. Insiders bought a total of 9,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).
