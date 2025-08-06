Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cinemark Q3 Earnings

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Crum now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNK. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.90. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $940.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.14 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 210,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,724.24. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 130,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,502.12. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,435 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cinemark by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,346,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,225 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,801,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,773,000 after purchasing an additional 430,006 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cinemark by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,124,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after purchasing an additional 396,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,402 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

