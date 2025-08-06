Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PDS Q3 Earnings

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $54.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.79. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $299.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.47 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 149,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

