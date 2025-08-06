Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exponent Q3 Earnings

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exponent in a research report issued on Friday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Exponent’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $71.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94. Exponent has a 1-year low of $63.81 and a 1-year high of $115.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,419,000 after buying an additional 55,190 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,288,000 after acquiring an additional 131,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,188,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 770,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,631,000 after purchasing an additional 53,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $214,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $122,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,267 shares of company stock worth $489,120 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

