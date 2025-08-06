RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,600 shares, agrowthof178.9% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

RENN Fund Trading Down 3.0%

RENN Fund stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. RENN Fund has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

