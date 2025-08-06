RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,600 shares, agrowthof178.9% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
RENN Fund Trading Down 3.0%
RENN Fund stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. RENN Fund has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.
About RENN Fund
