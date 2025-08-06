RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $269.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RenaissanceRe

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.1%

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 817,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,339,000 after buying an additional 124,125 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $240.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $219.00 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.86.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.28 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.