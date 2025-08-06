Raiffeisen Bank International AG Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.92.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.