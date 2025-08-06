Raiffeisen Bank International AG Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.
Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.92.
Expeditors International of Washington Profile
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
