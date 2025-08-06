Raiffeisen Bank International AG Reduces Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in American International Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 168,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 214,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in American International Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

American International Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

