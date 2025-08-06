Raiffeisen Bank International AG Reduces Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 699,889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,349,000 after purchasing an additional 713,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,379,000 after purchasing an additional 183,701 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,368,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,167,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,147,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of BG opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

