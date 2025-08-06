Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases Shares of 9,869 KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,869 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of KB opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06. KB Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.