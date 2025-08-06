Raiffeisen Bank International AG Makes New $174,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,590 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Macquarie cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.9%

BHP stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.