Raiffeisen Bank International AG Invests $523,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $553.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $519.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $399.06 and a fifty-two week high of $570.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.57.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total value of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,029,861.32. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748,812.80. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

