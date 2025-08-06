Raiffeisen Bank International AG Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:UPS opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Canada lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

