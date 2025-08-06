Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys Shares of 7,000 Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of B. Prudential PLC raised its position in Barrick Mining by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Barrick Mining by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barrick Mining by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,023 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Barrick Mining by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 152,401 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

Barrick Mining stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Barrick Mining from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Barrick Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Barrick Mining from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

