Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires 1,900 Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in America Movil were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in America Movil by 41.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in America Movil by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in America Movil by 21.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in America Movil by 3,713.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in America Movil by 109.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America Movil Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE AMX opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.80.

America Movil Increases Dividend

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). America Movil had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This is a boost from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 300.0%. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio is 54.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. HSBC upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of America Movil from $20.40 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

America Movil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

