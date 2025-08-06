Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK) Insider Purchases C$320,000.00 in Stock

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox acquired 500,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$320,000.00.

Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox acquired 125,667 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,443.43.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox bought 1,400,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$406,000.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox purchased 2,200,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$682,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox sold 2,000,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00.

Shares of CVE:RAK opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. Rackla Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$62.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.45.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

