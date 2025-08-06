QuinStreet (QNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.36 million. QuinStreet had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $923.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,634.37 and a beta of 0.71. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 486,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 88,431 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 113,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

