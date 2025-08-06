Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $6,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $173.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,384,230.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,484. This trade represents a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,353 shares of company stock worth $1,913,510 over the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

