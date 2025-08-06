Q3 EPS Forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences Lifted by Analyst

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $128.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $154.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,730 shares in the company, valued at $638,550. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,251 shares of company stock worth $11,672,602. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

