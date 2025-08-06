Q3 EPS Estimates for TreeHouse Foods Cut by William Blair

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a report issued on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

THS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $19.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $999.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,929,920.66. This represents a 1.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 17,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $408,185.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,482,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,587,161.33. This represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 147,123 shares of company stock worth $3,234,741 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,328.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

