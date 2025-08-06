Q3 EPS Estimates for El Pollo Loco Reduced by William Blair

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

El Pollo Loco Stock Down 2.0%

LOCO stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.01. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.25.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the first quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 197.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 451,575 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 266,908 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 87,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

