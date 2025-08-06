Q3 Earnings Forecast for WesBanco Issued By DA Davidson

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report released on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSBC. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $29.76 on Monday. WesBanco has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,413,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in WesBanco by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,793,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,358,000 after buying an additional 1,730,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,543,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,779,000 after buying an additional 991,584 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $22,282,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,456,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after acquiring an additional 640,003 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

