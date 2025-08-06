Q3 Earnings Estimate for FormFactor Issued By DA Davidson

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

FormFactor Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,496.68. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,055,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,542,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,861,000 after purchasing an additional 585,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,577,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FormFactor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,101,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,490,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FormFactor by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,069,000 after buying an additional 1,319,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

