Q3 Earnings Estimate for Amazon.com Issued By William Blair

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $213.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,937,048 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Ring Mountain Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 35,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 977,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $214,396,000 after buying an additional 30,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

