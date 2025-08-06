Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,948 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Mast Int were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PIM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Mast Int by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Mast Int in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Mast Int by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 486,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Mast Int in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Mast Int in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Mast Int Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. Putnam Mast Int has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

Putnam Mast Int Announces Dividend

Putnam Mast Int Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

