Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $64.73 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Provident Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 834,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,061 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for approximately 6.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $64,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.6% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $1,349,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $460,780.32. This represents a 67.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal Company has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

