Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 8385178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.29 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 36.07%.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,588.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently -62.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 319,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,585,026 shares in the company, valued at $264,128,682.16. This represents a 0.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,680,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 6,177.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,478,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,426 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,315,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 487,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 235,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 915,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 583,844 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

