Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Martin Tuchman Purchases 961 Shares of Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman bought 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 118,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,970. This trade represents a 0.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, August 4th, Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $60,360.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Martin Tuchman acquired 1,044 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $31,810.68.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Martin Tuchman bought 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Martin Tuchman acquired 583 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.67 per share, for a total transaction of $17,880.61.

On Monday, May 12th, Martin Tuchman acquired 1,019 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,608.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Martin Tuchman bought 2 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.28 per share, with a total value of $62,560.00.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $212.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Princeton Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Princeton Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Princeton Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Princeton Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 341,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.