Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 783,868 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,787,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,868 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 9.10% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $306,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 47,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 70,824 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,042,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,890,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $88.57 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 739.62% and a negative net margin of 123.26%. The business had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $130,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,547.02. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $619,828.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,830.02. This trade represents a 48.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,417 shares of company stock valued at $6,352,511. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

