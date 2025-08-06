Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 6,790 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,803,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.46% of Otis Worldwide worth $186,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,634,000 after buying an additional 1,591,450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,577,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,934,000 after buying an additional 501,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,048,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,904,000 after buying an additional 302,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,622,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,484,000 after buying an additional 86,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,602,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,649,000 after buying an additional 316,890 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

