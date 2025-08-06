Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 30,950 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 740,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,950 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $234,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,009,000 after purchasing an additional 84,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,417,000 after buying an additional 104,393 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 343,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,769,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,078,000 after acquiring an additional 58,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 291,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of CW opened at $512.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.49 and a 52 week high of $517.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $475.59 and a 200-day moving average of $388.76.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,376.24. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.