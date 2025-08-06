Primecap Management Co. CA Has $308.80 Million Holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,115,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,158 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $308,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,099,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,523,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 112,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $73.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

