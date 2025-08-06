PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 8,888 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $127,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.