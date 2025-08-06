PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 260 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,889 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

