PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.