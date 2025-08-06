PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 420,575 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $290.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $295.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.