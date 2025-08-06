PrairieView Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 242,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,684,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $417,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.57.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

