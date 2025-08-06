PrairieView Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.