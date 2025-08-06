PrairieView Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 60,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

