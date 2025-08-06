PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 110 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,650.91. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TRV stock opened at $265.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.32 and a 52-week high of $277.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.68 and its 200 day moving average is $258.16.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.82.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

