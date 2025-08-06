PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,231,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after buying an additional 142,038 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,708.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after buying an additional 94,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,574,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,417,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $217.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $202.96 and a 1-year high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

