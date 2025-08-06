Playtika (PLTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $706.03 million for the quarter. Playtika has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.67 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 149.09% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Playtika to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Playtika to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLTK

Insider Activity at Playtika

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 389,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $1,828,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,510,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,699,401.70. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 739,922 shares of company stock worth $3,548,194. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 1,141,685 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Playtika by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 51,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 102,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.