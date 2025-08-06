Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 718,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,979 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,009 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after buying an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after buying an additional 10,262,110 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after buying an additional 5,174,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after acquiring an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

