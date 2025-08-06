Plan Group Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $560.27 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $574.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $545.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.31.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.